MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Susan M. Callahan, 51, of Milwaukee, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 25, 2020, in her home.
Per Susan’s request, no services will be held.
Susan was born on May 2, 1969, in Dubuque.
She loved to travel. She was an avid environmentalist. She was extremely generous in helping others.
Susan is survived by her mother, Jane Kisting Callahan; father, Glen Callahan (Sandra Bertch); sisters, Colleen Callahan and Amy (Tim) Steinacker; son Jordan Callahan Lopez; and nephews, Dylan Callahan, Alex Steinacker and Eric Steinacker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Susan’s name. She would love to continue giving back to others.