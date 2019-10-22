ALLEMAN, Iowa — Richard “Richie” Loren Vagts, 94, of Alleman, Iowa, formerly of West Union, Iowa, died Friday, October 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Eldorado, Iowa. Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, also at the church in Eldorado. Burial with military rites will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Eldorado. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union is helping the family with arrangements.