Brian C. Busch, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14,
Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church, Mineral Point. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Merla J. Carl, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Merrell P. Casper, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City; and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Parish wake service: 2:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ruth T. Clancy, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Jean M. Fassbinder, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Rhett L. Geisz, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Massbach, Ill.
Larry L. Haines, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Raymond M.B. Kumor, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, St. Mary Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
David C. Kunde, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today, Manchester United Methodist Church.
Dennis Paar, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Wyatt H. Potter, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elizabeth, Ill.
Vincent Schrunk, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the funeral home.
Catherine Thier, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Anna L. Wood, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.