Rodger Rymer Telegraph Herald guest866 Author email Apr 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CUBA CITY, Wis. — Rodger Rymer, 85, of Cuba City, died on Thursday, April 14, 2022.Arrangements are pending. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cuba-city-wis Grant-county-wis Lafayette-county-wis guest866 Author email Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Recently retired Dubuque police chief dies at 55 Police: Dubuque woman helped man avoid arrest for years Dubuque man pleads guilty to intent to commit sexual abuse $80 million expansion at Field of Dreams to include ballfields, hotel, fieldhouse, amphitheater 2 local residents to be inducted into Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame