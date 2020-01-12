POSTVILLE, Iowa — Patricia Miene, 94, of Postville, Iowa, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her home in Postville, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Postville, Iowa, with Rev. Lynn Noel as the Officiant. There will be a two-hour visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. before services at the church on Tuesday. There will be a private family burial. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Postville, Iowa, is helping the family with the arrangements.