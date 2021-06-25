Margaret Ahlstrom, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Terry L. Bargman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Eagle’s View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
Duane Beecher, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 26, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Richard Clemen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester.
Melisa E. Gansemer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Ronald F. Hasken, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the funeral home.
Darrell J. Hefel, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, Immaculate Conception Church, North Buena Vista. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jean Hingtgen, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Robert Klaes, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mary K. Martin, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Anna M. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Dennis J. Naber, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Frederick I. Phelps, Prairie Du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, First Congregational Church, McGregor, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. July 10, at the church.
Norma J. Rave, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 27, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester.
Daniel J. Sanders, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Laurence J. Scherrman, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Duane G. Schlemme, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with wake service at 3:30 p.m. and rosary at 7 p.m.; and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Karla K. Sparks, Fitchburg, Wis. — Noon Sunday, June 27, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Services: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Howard C. Weigel, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Sandra K. Welter, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.