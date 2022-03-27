EPWORTH, Iowa — Shirley A. “Toots” Klostermann, 81, of Epworth, Iowa passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Shirley will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. The visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth.
Shirley was born on April 3, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of John and Viola (Oberbroeckling) Bowling. She received her education from St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Senior High School in Dubuque. She was united in marriage to Robert Klostermann on February 27, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2006. Shirley worked in the kitchen as head cook for the Western Dubuque School District for many years.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The neighborhood children knew Toots for her snack drawer that was always full of treats for them.
Shirley was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth.
She is survived by three children; Randy Klostermann, Kim McCabe, both of Epworth, and Jodi (Kevin) Stoltenberg of Eldridge; seven grandchildren, Landon (Rebecca) and Logan Klostermann, Matthew, Mitchell, and Mariah McCabe, Breanna (Jeff) Johnson, and Katelyn (Matt) Chrisinske; three step grandchildren, Kelsey (Jake) McCulley, Ryan (Lisa) Stoltenberg, and Collin Stoltenberg; seven great grandchildren with two on the way; six siblings, Beverly (Paul) Lane of Dubuque, John Bowling of Dartmouth, MA, Deb(Marc) McKenna of Page, AZ, Richard (Sara) Bowling of Boise, ID, Tom (Lori) Bowling of Andrew, and Diann (Richard) Breithaupt of Dubuque; and one sister-in-law, Judy (Ronald) Horsfield of Epworth.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jacqueline Ann Klostermann in infancy; two sisters, June (Jim) Coggin, and Donna (James) Koob; two sister-in-laws, Deb Bowling and Jacqueline Ann Klostermann; father and mother-in-law, Harold and Mildred Klostermann.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque for all the care and support that they gave to Shirley.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.