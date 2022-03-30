Jamison Daniel, 49, of Dubuque, died on Monday, March 21, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Hills and Dales, 1011 Davis St.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Cremation, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you