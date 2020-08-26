FRISCO, Texas — Loras Joseph Nemmers was born on the family farm, October 30, 1933, in LaMotte, Iowa, to parents Joseph Peter and Irene Ann (Davis) Nemmers. He passed away in his home in Frisco, Texas, on August 19, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Loras will be laid to rest in Dubuque, Iowa, at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Bellevue American Legion Post 273. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family. Online condolence may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
After graduating from Bellevue Public High School, he served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1953-1956 during the Korean War. Years later, Loras married Lois Keeney on January 30, 1965, at St. Donatus Catholic Church in St. Donatus, IA.
Known for his strong work ethic, Loras spent much of his life juggling his 32-year career at John Deere Dubuque Works while owning and operating a large family farm. Meanwhile, Loras and Lois started a family with the birth of their son, Dan.
The Nemmers’ were later blessed with three girls to complete their family of 6. Loras was a leader in his community. He was a founding member of the Buckeye Corporation, a lifetime member of the Bellevue Legion and was a Knight of Columbus 4th degree.
Loras was an honorable and well respected man and a friend to many. He valued friendship and reputation. Loras was the most affable person around, making connections with everyone that crossed his path. His spirit will live on in our hearts forever.
Loras is survived by his loving wife Lois Marie Nemmers; children Dan Nemmers and his wife Amy, Tina Moore and her husband Tim, Sherri Hausner and her husband Chris and Sandra Pajak and her husband Michael; grandchildren Zackery, Joshua and Nathan Nemmers, Chelsie Moore and her fiance James Stringfellow, Whitney Ramirez and her husband Juan, Kathryn, Christopher and Eryca Hausner, Andrew and Nicholas Pajak; brother Alvin Nemmers and his wife Bev, sisters in law Algene and Leota Nemmers, brother in law Dale Wilming, special niece and nephew, Barb and Tim Carstens.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Irene Nemmers; siblings Virgil, Robert and Joey Nemmers; and sister, Shirley Wilming.
A Catholic Mass was held Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2700 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, Texas 75023, with the Rev. Bruce Bradley officiating.
If desired, contributions may be made in Loras’ name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, https://www.stjude.org, (800) 805-5856 or ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or 855-401-4897.