Dolores E. (Linden) Nauman, age 96, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 6:26 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Dolores’ life, family and friends may visit from noon until the time of services at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, with Sr. Margaret Anne Kramer officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Dolores was born on December 3, 1923, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Straub) Linden.
Dolores grew up in Dubuque where she graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Charles Nauman, on January 10, 1948, in Oceanside, Calif. They were blessed with 59 wonderful years together and happily “tolerated” 5 children, before he was sadly called home ahead of her on August 12, 2007. Not only was Dolores a full-time wife, mother and homemaker, but she was also employed at May’s Drug Store, Alverno Apartments and was owner of the Old 20 Inn. Her Catholic faith was very important to Dolores and she was a longtime member of St. Anthony’s Church and the Watania Club. In her younger days, Dolores was quite the dancer, and a regular at Melody Mill. In later years, she enjoyed bowling and playing euchre, as well as playing the organ and piano, cooking and tending to her flowers and rose bushes. Dolores was a fantastic cook and loved to bake bread and cakes. She also enjoyed spending time on the beaches in Florida where she spent time every February. Family however always brought the brightest smile to Dolores’ face. She loved each and every one of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings dearly. We are deeply saddened at losing Dolores in our daily lives, but take some comfort in the fact that she is now free of the health issues she has faced so bravely, and is gracing the dance floor in Heaven with her beloved Charles for all Eternity.
Those left to cherish Dolores’ memory include her children, Judy (Bob Canon) Nauman, Dubuque, Peter Nauman, Payson, Ariz., Dean (Holly) Nauman, Dubuque, Lorin (Virginia) Nauman, Warriors Mark, Pa., and Ken Nauman, Sarasota, Fla.; her grandchildren, Jared (Calista), Jolynn, Chambers, Ian, Ken and Amanda; her great-grandchildren, Mia, Corbin, Kalyn, Derik and Ridge; her great great-granddaughter, Raelynne; and her siblings, Donald Linden, Pete (Darlene) Linden, Jack Linden, Char Simon and Janice (Fred) Wuertzer.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Nauman; 3 brothers, Tom (Ida) Linden, Delbert Linden and Robert “Bob” (Esther) Linden; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Linden; a brother-in-law, Paul Simon; and a step-daughter, Rachael Nauman.
Dolores’ family would like to thank the outstanding care givers at Stonehill, especially those in the memory care unit, and Hospice of Dubuque, for being so kind, sweet and attentive to all of Dolores’ needs these past years.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
