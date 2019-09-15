Lois Cammack, Platteville, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Cassville Cemetery, Cassville, Wis.
Judith A. Clark, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 5 p.m. today, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 1 to 4:45 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Patricia L. Gabrielson, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Bethany Home.
Lucina C. Kerper Morris, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Karen M. Kloser, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa.