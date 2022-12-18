Raphael “Ray” W. Grant, 83, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully at his home on December 13th, surrounded by his family.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Ray’s visitation and Mass of Christian burial will be postponed until further notice. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, IA is assisting the family.
Ray was born on October 30, 1939 to William and Frances Grant in a small house on the grounds of the Sister’s of the Presentation where his parents worked.
He went to Nativity grade school and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. At a young age, he and his sister Madonna lost their parents within a year of each other, and Ray was thrust into the world to become self-sufficient. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Jeanne Triervieler, who remained by his side and held his hand until the end.
In 1963, Ray decided he wanted to operate the Lux Club, moved into the little house next door, and took over the tavern. He only operated the bar for a short time before selling it in 1974, understanding the values of raising a family versus the time and cost of running a bar. During that time Ray sponsored multiple championship teams, earning him a spot in the Softball Hall of Fame. Ray finally found his career at H&W where he dispatched for over 20 years until he retired. Ray was a diehard Chicago Bears fan and knew everything there was to know about Dubuque and the people in it.
Ray made a living out of serving others and calling drivers. After he retired, he called family and friends constantly and if you stopped by, the first thing he asked is what could he get for you. Ray enjoyed a competitive game of euchre, watching NASCAR or just sitting in the sun having a cigar.
Ray and Jeanne raised 3 kids, Sue (Dan) O’Hara, Bill (Kim) Grant, and John Grant. They have 6 grandchildren, Ryan O’Hara, Kaitlin (Nate) Fell, Molly (Alex Dress) O’Hara, Sam Grant, Mike Grant and Olivia Grant and 4 great-grandchildren, Jack O’Hara, Tommy Fell, Ben Fell and Nora Fell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Marguerite and Bill Triervieler, sister and brother-in-law Madonna and Richard Burds, nephew Rich Ready, and his son John.
Ray’s family would like to thank the angels of Hospice of Dubuque and all of his doctors and caregivers. (YTL!).
