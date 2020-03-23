Helen Katherine McLaughlin, 82, of Dubuque, died suddenly Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
She struggled with memory due to Alzheimer’s for the last several years, but she still knew each of her children, and loved them dearly.
Our dear mom and grandma deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Helen was born November 22, 1937, in Dubuque, the daughter of Anthony and Ruth Noel. On June 18, 1955, she married Roger K. McLaughlin at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque, IA. He died November 28, 2015.
Helen was best described by her grandson, Matt, as a woman with a work ethic of 100 men, the Catholic faith of 200 priests, and the lover of Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers football that no one could match. Helen raised seven children working full time as a housekeeper at the Bissell Mansion for 40 plus years. She and Roger also cleaned the DUPACO Credit Unions on Sycamore and JFK for many years.
Helen attended Nativity and Visitation Academy. She was a very religious lady who attended church daily at Nativity before work. She was a Eucharistic Minister who was always there early to help Father set up Mass. Helen belonged to the Power of Prayer, and many other prayer groups through the years. She traveled to Medjugorje “The Holy Lands” and attended many religious conferences and met many well-known priests. She most recently belonged to Church of the Resurrection.
She enjoyed Iowa Hawkeyes football so much that she and Roger carried season tickets for many years, having so much fun with family and friends starting the day with breakfast at the Iowa City Hy-Vee. As an avid Green Bay Packers fan, she and Roger often visited Lambeau Field on their yearly trips back from their stays in Michigan at the Bissell Cottage. She loved to plant flowers and many often said her backyard was like heaven on earth. Helen was most proud of the Grotto she built at Loras College with her brother Donnie. In her free time she loved crocheting and made many beautiful pieces for each of her children, family, and friends.
Survivors include her children, Tom (Kathy) McLaughlin, of Dubuque, Lynn (Jim) Hochberger, of Dubuque, Jane Schmitt, of Dubuque, Ted (Penny) McLaughlin, of Dubuque, Doug (Beth) McLaughlin, of Maple Grove, MN, and Jim (Wendy) McLaughlin, of Dubuque; one daughter-in-law, Janice McLaughlin, of Dubuque; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Miller, of CA, Jean Hintgen, of Dubuque, Barbara Toomey, of Vienna, VA, Kay Potts, of Dubuque, Hope (Ron) Maas, of Omaha, NE; a brother, John Noel, of Dubuque; two sisters-in-law, Alma Noel and Lois Noel, both of Dubuque; Roger’s siblings, Wayne (Phyllis) McLaughlin, of Clinton, and Kathy (Larry) Billmeyer, of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jeffrey McLaughlin; one son-in-law, Bruce Schmitt; two brothers, Richard Noel and Donald Noel; one sister, Jenny (Don) Landa; three brothers-in-law, Mickey Hingtgen, Jerry Potts, John Toomey.
A special thank-you to Hawkeye Care Center for taking great care of Helen over the last year.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Helen’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.