Jean T. Lonegro Martin, 89, of Dubuque, IA, went to be with Jesus July 28, 2022. She was born on December 23, 1932, to Philip and Ann Lonigro in Brooklyn, NY. Jean attended Tilden High School in Brooklyn, New York and graduated class of 1952. She married Thomas Dwight Martin on December 21, 1957 at Holy Family Church in Canarsie, Brooklyn, NY. Jean and Tom settled in Bordentown, NJ and had 2 children, Debra and Cynthia Martin.
Jean had many hobbies including being part of the Nutty Knitter’s Club in Bordentown. In 1972, the Martin family moved to Rainbow City, Gadsden, Alabama. There, Jean took an active role in the Rainbow Presbyterian church as the church secretary and teaching Sunday school and vacation bible school. Jean also belonged to the Newcomer’s Club, helped organize events and wrote the newsletter under the pen name of Katie Keyhole. Jean and Tom moved to Florida in the 1990’s before relocating to Dubuque, IA in 2005. Jean is survived by her daughters Debra (Dr. Mark) Fortson and Cynthia Martin; sister Diane (Fred) Carelli and brother Philip (Debi) Lonigro Jr.; Grandchildren Kaci (Cory) Walton and Christopher Isaac, Zoie Wernimont (Josh), Ethan Fortson (Sarah) and Paige Fortson. Her great grandchildren Winter Walton, Connor and Ellie Wernimont. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Thomas; her parents Philip and Ann Lonigro; her mother in law Addie Dell Martin; and her nephew Gary Carelli. There will be no public services.
The family wants to thank Dr. Kenneth Steffen for his patience and care of Jean. Also, thankful to Hawkeye Care Center, nurse Tracy Ries and aide Maggie, for their wonderful care of Jean.
