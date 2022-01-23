SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Eleanor L. Jackson, age 98 of Shullsburg, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at her home in Shullsburg.
She was born September 9, 1923 in Beloit, WI the daughter of Carl and Evelyn (Furman) Lehnkering. Eleanor lived in Shullsburg her entire life and graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1943. Soon after, she met the love of her life Delbert Jackson and they were married in 1949. Eleanor worked at Parker Pen in Janesville, WI until moving back to Shullsburg where she worked at several retail stores until deciding to work with her cousins Dick and Daisy Jackson at Jackson’s Confectionary in downtown Shullsburg for 15 years.
Eleanor is survived by her children: Barry Jackson, Verne (Debbie) Jackson, and Karen (Brett) Bode all of Shullsburg; her grandchildren: Amanda (Jeremy) Genz of rural Darlington, WI; Janelle (Jose Trejo Jr) Jackson of Shullsburg, and Dirk (Tia Hoffman) Bode of Dubuque, IA; her great-grandchildren: Aryssa and Jaxon Genz; Jose “JJ” Trejo III and a little sister due in March; and baby Bode due in June; a very special friend: Heidi (Dan) Sigwarth of Shullsburg; and a niece and nephew in California. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Delbert in 1962; and her only brother: Gordon Lehnkering.
Eleanor was most proud of her family — especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When they would walk into the room her face would instantly light up. Her family has very fond memories of the holiday meals they would spend together where they would laugh and create memories, they will all cherish forever.
Even as Eleanor continued to age she kept her feisty and determined personality. One of her favorite places to visit was the Dollar General, and when she wanted to go she made sure someone was around to take her. She was a dedicated friend to many always making them feel special and appreciated always making sure everyone close to her received a birthday card/anniversary card on their special day each year. Eleanor had a heart for giving to those in need and never took credit for her acts of charity. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Nick McElrath of First Baptist Church in Darlington officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:45 A.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Eleanor’s name.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dubuque Hospice — specifically her nurses Jessica, Stacy, and Brittany and Dr. Brian Sullivan at Medical Associates in Dubuque for their compassionate and excellent care of Eleanor.