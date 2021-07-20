CUBA CITY, Wis. — Thomas G. Morgan, 58, of Cuba City, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Complete arrangements are pending.
Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.