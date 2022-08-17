DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Henry J. Ehrlich, 87, of Dyersville, Iowa, peacefully passed away on August 15, 2022, in the Marietta Place Memory Care Unit at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Gabriel Mensah will officiate and Deacon Jim Steger will concelebtrate.
Hank was born in July of 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Frank and Millie Ehrlich. He graduated from Loras Academy in the class of 1953. He started his career with the Galena Glove Company of Dubuque traveling throughout the Midwest as a sales representative until 1990 and then joined Fairfield Glove Company until 2008. He spent his later years keeping busy in his upholstery shop and doing contract upholstery for Oak Street Mfg. of Monticello.
He married Betty Goldsmith on July 30, 1955. Together they lived in Dyersville. They took many family vacations and enjoyed trips with friends and family. He enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards, reading, fishing and spending time with his family. His favorite baseball team was the St. Louis Cardinals, and during the football and basketball season he was a Hawkeye fan. He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Parish, and for many years he and Betty enjoyed their membership at the Dyersville Golf & Country Club.
Survivors include his wife, Betty, his children, Deb Schroder of Dallas, Texas; Dave of Tacoma, Washington; Tom of Austin, Texas; Beth of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Sue (Steve) Naber of Dyersville, Iowa; his grandchildren Mitchell and Hope Naber; his brother, Ed Ehrlich; his sister, Rita (Charlie) Wagner; and his sister-in-law, Marilyn (Frank) Ehrlich.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Frank Ehrlich, and his in-laws: Jan (Ed) Ehrlich, Margaret (Clem) Kapler, Delores (Ed) Nefzger, Mary (John) Kupferschmidt, Mildred (Larry) Kramer, Floyd (Marie) Goldsmith, George (Laura) Goldsmith, James (Bertha) Goldsmith, Fred (Darlene) Goldsmith, Arthur Goldsmith, Jr., Gen (Ray) Olberding, Nellie (Bob) Krapfl, and Bernie Nefzger.
