Marjorie Bailey, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Nativity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James C. Butler, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Samuel C. Debes-Reuter, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, Sept. 9, South Flats Shelter, Backbone State Park, Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Recommended for you
Daniel L. Heber, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a wake service at 3:30 p.m., today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Judith A. Hildebrand, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Committal service: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Glenn M. Horkheimer, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jane Hosch, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
William F. Huber, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Derby Grange Golf Barn Pavilion, 13079 Derby Grange Road.
Robert C. Irish, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Thomas L. Knepper, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Thomas C. Lahey, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m., with a time of sharing at 6 p.m., today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Dorothy M. Lahey Wolf, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown.
Joseph B. Langreck, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a parish Rosary service at 3:45 p.m., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Helen A. Lattner, Dubuque — Visitation: 8 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Hillary M. Lynch, Bernard, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Luanna J. Lytle, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Richard W. Molony, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Anna M. Schmidt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Wake service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Denise M. Sheehan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Rosary service: 3:30 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home; and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Beverly B. Tegeler, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Lavonne Toner, Dubuque — Service: 1:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Kimberly A. Trappe, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Darrell Weigert, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel.
Jason J. Winter, Marquette, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, MFL MarMac High School Gymnasium.