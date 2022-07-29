KIELER, Wis. — Leona “Pete” Ginter, 99, of Kieler, WI, passed away Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022, at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, with Very Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 — 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish rosary will be recited at 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Friends may also call from 9:00 — 9:45 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Pete was born on May 2, 1923, in East Dubuque, the daughter of Joseph N. and Odelia (Hendricks) Bonnet. She was united in marriage to Vernon Kuhle on June 3, 1947. He preceded her in death suddenly on October 13, 1949. She later married Roman “Bud” Ginter on June 18, 1966. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2011.
Pete was employed in the bindery department at W. C. Brown Publishing Company until her retirement. She enjoyed cutting grass, working in the yard, cleaning, Cooking and Baking.
Pete was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and the Council of Catholic Women.
Surviving is a special niece, Doris Spahn, two nephews, Lloyd Sherman and Russell Ginter, and the rest of her nephews and nieces.
Pete was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Odelia, four sisters, Mary, Pearl and Rita Bonnet, Ida (Joseph) Sherman, and three brothers, Walter (Verla) Bonnet, Oscar (Anise) Bonnet, Ralph (Delores) Bonnet, and the members of the Ginter family.
