EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — David J. Johll Jr., 61, of East Dubuque, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday August 10, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road. The Funeral Service for David will be 10:00 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
David was born November 11, 1959, in Dubuque, the son of David John and Shirley Ann Rennison Johll. He was 1978 graduate of Hempstead High School and attended Iowa State University. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving from April, 1982 until April 2002 as Master Sergeant. He was stationed in Saudi Arabia, Okinawa, England and South Dakota and was known as “King Dave”. He served in the U.S. Civil Service for the Federal Aviation Administration in Juneau, Alaska. He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Dubuque Fraternal Order of Eagles #568. He played fantasy football and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan. He loved music and played soprano for the Dubuque Colts Drum and Bugle Corps.
Survivors include four siblings, Daniel Johll of Dunedin, FL, Cheryl (Scott) Withington of Yukon, OK, Cathy (Wayne) Selle of East Dubuque, and Donald Johll of Waterloo, IA; a special aunt and uncle, Mike and Dorothy Leppert of East Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two nephews, and his grandparents.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.