MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Rod was simply “born to fly.” He was an accomplished pilot who began his career as a Naval aviator in 1959, then joined TWA, with whom he flew for 30 years. From private to commercial, to home-built airplanes, he had a passion for soaring the skies and was known as Capn Zee. He passed away, peacefully, on May 7, 2022, at 84 years old.
Rod found a special reward in teaching others how to fly. He took many aspiring pilots under his wing over the years. He was not in it to make money, but to change lives and give his students mentorship, confidence, and a brighter future. His most proud accomplishment as an instructor was teaching his eldest son, Eric, to fly, who eventually followed in his Dad’s footsteps and became a fighter pilot in the Navy.
When he wasn’t flying, Rod was in a different cockpit, racing speed boats. His boat racing hobby spanned over 60 years, primarily in hydroplanes. He first started racing on the Mississippi River, where he discovered his need for speed, passion for boat racing, and love for winning. He was a natural, from mechanic to driver. His wins were numerous and landed him a world record and in the Hall of Champions. One highlight of his career was getting put in the driver’s seat of an Unlimited Hydroplane, “Miss Ginger Honey” (also known as the former “Miss Budweiser”). Rod’s next love of boating was cruising up and down the Mississippi River with family in tow. He grew up on the banks of the river in Guttenberg, Iowa, and his heart never left. This beautiful place was an easy sell for his family, and they left California to spend summers on the river in Dubuque, Iowa, every year.
Rod had quite a gift for building airplanes and boats. Among the many projects he took on, was a seaplane he built for flying over the Mississippi River, and a Cris-Craft which he re-built as a showpiece. His final project was a boat he was building for his grandchildren, just as his grandfather had built for him.
After retiring from TWA, Rod started his next chapter, which included joining the King Harbor Yacht Club. His natural gift of leadership led him to climb the ranks and accept the role as Commodore in 2002, where he made several lasting contributions to the club.
Rod was truly One-of-a-Kind, the life of the party, the guy who could get stuff done...He was loved and admired, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 50 years; 4 children, Eric (Elizabeth) Zapf, Evan, Leslie (Patrick) Desrosiers, and Stacey (Kenny) Waldroup; 7 grandchildren, Sophie (10), Lola (8), Hudson (5), Dylan (10), Cora (7), Jordan, and Riley; and 1 great-granddaughter, Hallie.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 10 at 10:00 am at American Martyrs Church, 700 15th St, Manhattan Beach. You will forever be in our hearts, Capn Zee.
