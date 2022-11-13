HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Patricia “Patti” M. Kruser, 78, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Patti was born on February 13, 1944 to LaVerne & Kathryn “Kate” (Stauffacher) Hale in Cherry Valley, IL. She was a graduate from Hazel Green High School. She married Theodore “Ted” R. Kruser on December 10, 1966 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI and a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She worked for over 30 years as a bookkeeper for Dubuque Urology Department. Patti enjoyed reading books, crocheting, watching the Green Bay Packers, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Patti is survived by 3 daughters: Leigh Anne (Eric Barber) Barrett, Kim (Ron) Jakubowski & Ellie (Gary Tallard) Harrington; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a sister: Barb Hanfeld; a brother: Dan (Shelia) Hale; 4 sisters-in-law: Eloise Hinderman, Carol Cherrey, Donna Mae Reuter & Marie Williamson; 1 brother-in-law: David (Ruth) Kruser; a half-brother-in-law: Harvey (Diane) Duve; a nephew, Jeff Hanfeld and 2 nieces: Kate Hale & Cheri (Hale) Goreau. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ted, step-father, LaVerne Edwards, a brother, Richard Hale, 2 brothers-in-law, Bill Hanfeld & Fred Kruser and a sister-in-law, Olive Ann Kieler.
