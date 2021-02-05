LANCASTER, Wis. — James “Suds” E. Nemo, age 74, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
He was born on February 5, 1946, in Lancaster the son of Paul and Ruby (Heberlein) Nemo.
Jim graduated from Fennimore High School in 1964 and UW-Platteville in 1969. His first marriage to Marilyn Galer brought into his life two precious children, Kara and Kraig. On March 1, 1989, Jim married Verda (Rideout) Fralick at St. Pauls Liberty Ridge Church in Lancaster.
Jim was employed by Grant County as the Zoning Administrator for 32 years, retiring in 2001.
One of Jim’s loves was fastpitch softball, having played with numerous teams for over 50 years as a catcher, his favorite years playing with Koschkee’s and Wilkinson’s. He was inducted into the Southwest Wisconsin Fastpitch Hall of Fame in 2013.
He was an avid hunter with his passion being spring turkey hunting.
He was a Wisconsin Badger and Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed year round UTV riding.
Jim is survived by his wife, Verda; his daughter, Kara (Tim) Brandemuehl; and son, Kraig (Kelly) Nemo; five grandchildren, Bo, Dylan, Rhya Brandemuehl and Ashlyn and Kinley Nemo; his mother-in-law, Mary Jane Rideout; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean (Ray) VanMatre and Sharon (Steve) Jorgenson; and other relatives along with many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, LeRoy Rideout.
A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore. An inurnment will be held at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Jim “Suds” Nemo memorial fund has been established. A “Celebration of Life” for family and friends will be held at a later date. Cards of Sympathy may be mailed to the funeral home at 925 10th St. Fennimore, WI 53809 or online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.