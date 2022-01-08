ASBURY, Iowa — Adele Frances Furlong, 95, of Asbury Iowa, left this earth to join her husband Leo Lawrence on Thursday January 6, 2022.
You are welcome to join us to share memories and stories on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 4:00pm until 7:00 pm at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Please feel free to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for Adele on Monday January 10, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Church of the Resurrection. The burial will be following at the Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque.
Adele was the first born for Harvey J and Frances M (Grobstick) Eiffes at their home in Dubuque Iowa on October 4, 1926. She married Leo Lawrence Furlong from Dubuque before he left for war on March 5, 1945. Leo passed away on July 4, 2007.
Adele worked at the Glove Factory and the Adam’s Company while her husband was overseas. Later, they started Overhead Door Company of Dubuque which she retired from.
There were many things she loved and family was on the top. She was a loving and proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In her early years you could find her on the dance floor of the Melody Mill and on weekends through the summer months she would be enjoying the sun while sitting on a sandbar on the river. She shared her love of flower gardening with everyone around and on her down time, you could find her curled up with a good book. She liked to play games and was always up for a good game of Euchre. She also had a talent for sewing. In the later years she would help Leo build birdhouses to sell at craft fairs and for anyone that needed one.
Survivors include a daughter, Tina (Thomas) Medley of Dubuque; a son, Larry (Sandy) Furlong of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Jason (Andrea) Ehlers, Jamie (Brian) Bahl, Jacob (Tiffany) Ehlers, Lukas Furlong, and Casey Furlong. She leaves behind eight great-grandchildren, Addison, Brayden, Aubrey, Dawson, Colten, Caden, Avary and Ivadele, along with two step-grandchildren, Angela (Michael) Welbes and Stacey (Andrew) Makovec; three step-great-grandchildren, Nolan, Carter and Parker; and a sister-in-law Joan Eiffes of Wisconsin along with many nieces and nephews.
Adele was preceded in death by her husband Leo, her parents, her sister Patricia, her brother Otto, and brother-in-law Neil.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Betsy, Jenny and Stacy for their exceptional care and Suzanne for helping mom write her first number one hit, “waiting for the Cows to Come Home.”
Her family will lovingly remember her and if she isn’t sure of her answer, She will tell you tomorrow!!
