EPWORTH, Iowa — Sandra Joan (Koppes) Hoffman, 78, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on May 5, 2020, of a stroke.
Summer memorial celebration to follow in Epworth for family and friends.
She was the daughter of Donald and Dorothy Koppes. A loving wife, remarkable mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Loved by many, admired by more. A friend, coach, and mentor to many. A midwestern woman who valued honesty, family and friends above all.
Survivors include her children, Todd and Shelly Hoffman, Terri (Hoffman) and Johnny Randle, Vaughn and Ruthie Hoffman, Penelope (Hoffman) and Alain Rousseau, Andrew Hoffman and Spencer and Shannon Hoffman; grandchildren, Kalinda Randle, Hannah and Haley Randle, Payton and Allison Rousseau, Tyler Hoffman, Jordan, Nicholas, and John Hoffman, Morgane Berg and Owen and Talen Hoffman; sister, Kathy (Koppes) Hoffmann; brothers, Orland, Dick, Don, Dan (Boomer), David (Crockett) and Denny Koppes.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Alan Hoffman; parents, Donald (Hooker) and Dorothy Koppes; and a grandson, Justin Hoffman.
In lieu of flowers, donations or cards, Sandy asked that all take a moment to be with your children, grandchildren, call an old friend, have a sit-down in the kitchen and laugh, open your porch to your neighbor, and embrace your nieces and nephews, cousins, all whom you shared time with. Share what you can, give often, and love, simply love.
Thank you to the many family and friends in the small towns of Dubuque County, the Cavallini Family, the Berg Family, the Western Dubuque School District, Divine World College, and all her family and lifelong friends.