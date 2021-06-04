CASCADE, Iowa — Carl F. “Carlie” Dolphin, 72, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
The family will greet friends from 9:30 to noon Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Carl Dolphin Family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
A Memorial Mass for Carlie will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
He was born on June 26, 1948, in Monticello, Iowa, son of James E. and Mildred (Supple) Dolphin.
He was a graduate of Aquin High School in Cascade, Iowa.
On September 27, 1969, he was united in marriage to Nancy Otting at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa.
He worked at Modernfold in Dyersville, Iowa, until his retirement.
Carlie was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He truly loved going to his grandchildren’s activities to cheer them on.
He enjoyed golfing and playing cards, where he enjoyed a competitive game and a cold beer.
Carlie was an avid fan of the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Chicago Bears.
Carlie was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa, and the Knights of Columbus Council #930.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Dolphin, of Cascade, IA; three children, Wes (Lisa) Dolphin, of Dubuque, IA, Amy (Ryan) Topping and Lori (Scott) Casey, both of Cascade, IA; 8 grandchildren, Nick, Callie and Jake Dolphin, Lilly and Tanner Topping and Quinn, Spencer and Ethan Casey; one sister, Rosie Holmes, of Cascade, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob Schwarzmann, of McLean, VA, Gayle Dolphin, Steve (Cindy) Otting, Jeff (Linda) Otting, all of Cascade, and Russ (Kay) Otting, of Peosta, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Merlin (Rosene) Dolphin, Robert “Monk” Dolphin and Donald “Donnie Jo” Dolphin; two sisters, Mary Agnes (Leo) Theisen and Leona Schwarzmann; brother-in-law, John “Popper” Otting; niece, Teri Koerperich; and nephew, Marty Dolphin.
You may view the video tribute and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.