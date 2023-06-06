PEOSTA, Iowa — Lavern Hartman, 85, of Peosta, died on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday June 8, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Peosta, where services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

