Sr. Therese Mackin, BVM (Jeremy), 93, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Private funeral services will be Monday, June 21, 2021. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Therese ministered at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, as an associate professor of speech/drama, dean of students, director of planned giving, coordinator and director of development, vice president of institutional advancement, assistant to the president and executive vice president. She served as an elementary teacher at St. Anthony in Dubuque, Iowa, as well as in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Omaha, Neb.; and Boulder, Colo.
She was born on May 4, 1928, in St. Anthony, Iowa, to John and Josephine (Welch) Mackin. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1950, from Sacred Heart Parish, St. Anthony, Iowa. She professed first vows on March 19, 1953, and final vows on July 16, 1958.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Thomas, James, Joseph, Gerald and William Mackin; and a sister, Mary Mackin. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 70 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, 100 N 6th St., Bellevue, Iowa 52031, is in charge of arrangements.