Harvey Dale “Bud” Avery, 91, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1425 Iowa St. Msgr. Thomas Toale will officiate. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the American Legion Post #6. Friends may greet the family from 3 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where there will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Harvey was born March 8, 1928, in Dubuque, the son of Charles and Martha (Bergman) Avery. He attended school at Jackson, Washington Jr. and Dubuque Senior High.
Harvey joined the U.S. Navy during WWII. During his time in the Navy, Harvey served on the aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea, which was the flagship for Admiral Byrd’s High Jump expedition to the South Pole in 1947. Following his honorable discharge, he married Mary Heinz on November 26, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
He managed the Fischer Skelly Gas Station on 4th and Locust for 10 years, and went on to employment at John Deere Dubuque Works for 25 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the UAW #94 and the American Legion Post #6. Harvey was an avid bowler for over 50 years, and was a stalwart Green Bay Packers fan. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for 60 years, where he served as head usher. Harvey was COB Emeritus of the Avery Foundation, which was founded in 2017 to help cancer patients.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Mary, of Dubuque; six children, Catherine St. Jean, of St. Augustine, Fla., Charles (Cindy), of Minneapolis, Minn., Michael (Donna), of North Attleboro, Mass., Thomas (Jackie), of Maquoketa, Iowa, Robert (Jenna), of Cooperstown, N.Y., and Ronald, of Dubuque; 10 grandsons, Jordan, Matthew, Christopher, Benjamin, Lakota, Isaac, Jackson, Tyler, Brandon and Cody; two granddaughters, Olivia and Alexandria; two great granddaughters; two great grandsons; six step-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Thilmany and Viola Avery, both of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie, in 1982; his son, James, in 2015; and his grandson, Nate, in 2005; his parents; five brothers; and four sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Avery Foundation at www.averyfndtn.org.
