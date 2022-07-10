Jodi J. Benson, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd.
Larry H. Derganz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Sarah A. Francois, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Marble Chapel, Emmaus Bible College, 2570 Asbury Road. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the chapel.
Daniel C. Hammel, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Howard L. Kennedy, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Antl Hall, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Anne Kiss, Montreal, Canada — Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
John J. Kraus, Galesburg, Ill. — Visitation: Rosary at 4 p.m. Monday, July 11, with visitation following from 5 to 7 p.m., Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Funeral mass: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Galesburg.
Gloria A. Lamphere, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the funeral home.
Adelaide M. Lechnir, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, July 11, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Karen K. Miene, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Steve P. Yoose, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 11 at First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 11 at the church.
