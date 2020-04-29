Francis Raymond Koppen, 90, of Dubuque, completed his journey on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Francis was born July 11, 1929, in Cassville, WI. It was love at first sight when he met Norma Jean McNamer, and they married. They were blessed with over 70 years together. Francis and Norma were happiest when they were together. Francis was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Dubuque Stone Products. Francis was a member of the Dubuque Rifle and Pistol Club and started the Dubuque Gun Shows. Later, along with his wife, Norma, they started the Dubuque Arts & Crafts Shows, the Dubuque Flea Market & Antique Shows, in which he participated for 60 years. Francis also enjoyed his volunteering with the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest where he served as a volunteer and vice president. Francis will be missed.
Surviving are his sons, Ronald C. Koppen, of Dubuque, and Jerome F. (Julie) Koppen, of East Dubuque, IL; his granddaughter, Paula Jean Hammel, of Howell, MI; his grandson, Jayde A. Griffin; his great-grandchildren, Derrick Janson, of Dubuque, and Brittani (Tony) Zammit, of Howell, MI; and his great-great-grandchildren, Michael, Thomas and Abigail Zammit, of Howell, MI.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean, in 2017; his daughter, Barbara Jean; and his son, Steven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Francis R. Koppen Memorial Fund.