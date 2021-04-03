Pauline Droessler, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, April 8, Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville.
Eileen G. Fisher, Des Moines — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 5, SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Monday at the church.
Lawrence G. Hofer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 5, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Funeral services: 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Dorothy H. Koeller, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Richard R. Mastin, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Funeral service: 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Teresa A. Melloy, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, Church of the Resurrection. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Robert J. Schnaithmann, Bellevue, Iowa — Potluck memorial gathering: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, lodge at Nelson Unit Bellevue State Park.