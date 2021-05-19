Camellia Kelch and Isaiah Kelch Telegraph Herald May 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CADOTT, Wis. — Camellia Kelch, 37, and her son, Isaiah Kelch, 13, of Cadott, died on Monday, May 10, 2021.Arrangements are pending.A private family celebration of life will be held in Gays Mills at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cadott-wis Chippewa-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today