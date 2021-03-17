Steven William Thul, 62, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones. A private family service will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Steve was born on March 1, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Dean and Patricia (Schuller) Thul. He graduated from Senior High School in 1977, and attended Loras College for a few years until accepting a position with UPS in Dubuque where he drove for 39 years, retiring in 2017.
He married Jill Ann Meyer on June 28, 1986, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Dubuque and was a very proud member of the North End Gun Club in Hazel Green, WI, where he enjoyed many Miller Lites on Sundays with his closest friends.
Growing up on a farm, Steve loved being outside and tinkering around on motorcycles and cars. He loved music and attended many concerts over the years and recently loved watching virtual shows on the weekends with his family.
Steve was one of a kind, a loving husband, father, brother, son and friend. He did not have a mean bone in his body, his laid back personality made anyone who encountered him feel at ease. He will be missed dearly.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Jill; three children, Jordan Thul, of Dubuque, Alaina (Shawn) McGinnis, of Dubuque, and Garrett Thul, of Des Moines, IA; his first long-awaited grandchild due in July; his father Dean; brothers Jon and Mike and his sister Tonya George.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia; father-in-law, Jim “Poppy” Meyer and mother-in-law, Virginia “Ginny” Meyer; along with his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Donations may be made to the Dubuque Humane Society in Steve’s name.
A special thank-you to the doctors and staff at Grand River Medical Center especially Dr. George Isaac and Dr. Andrew Bland and his wife “Jillsy” who always took the best care of him.