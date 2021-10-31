PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Barbara J. Johns, 95, of Platteville, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at the Broske Center, Legion Park in Platteville. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you