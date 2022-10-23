Daniel A. “Oby” Oberbroeckling, 88, of Dubuque, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until a 6:30 pm prayer service, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Oby will be 11:00 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 am until 10:30 am. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Daniel was born March 25, 1934, in Dubuque, IA, the son of John F. and Emaline Gerken Oberbroeckling. On September 3, 1960, he married Judith Fenelon at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving from 1952 until 1956. After his military service, he received his bachelors degree from Loras College.
Oby was a Supervisor in the Powerhouse at John Deere Dubuque Works for almost 25 years. He retired in 1986. Following retirement, he worked at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home by working visitations and funerals.
He was a member of Church of the Resurrection, where he attended daily mass and said the Rosary at mass for years. He was also a member of John Deere Retirees, American Legion Post #6, and Thunder Hills Country Club. He was a golfer and diehard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He loved cards, especially Euchre. He played his Sudoku and crossword puzzles every day. As a social person, he enjoyed being with people, whether it was by attending parties, calling bingo, or playing cards with friends.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; three daughters, Lori (Paul) Foley of St. Paul, MN, Lisa (Scott) Kupferschmidt of Dubuque, and Linda Oberbroeckling of Cedar Rapids, IA; one son, Larry (Tami) Oberbroeckling of Safety Harbor, FL; six grandchildren, Megan Foley, Ally Foley, Ben Donovan, Jake Donovan, Tanner Oberbroeckling, and Jadie (Gavin) Schmeckel; two great-granddaughters, Veronica and Melody; one brother, James J. (Alice) Oberbroeckling of Coggon, IA; and one sister, Eileen Donovan of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, John H. Oberbroeckling, and his aunt and Godmother, Alma Gerken.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Church of the Resurrection and Hawkeye Care Center.
The family would like to thank the physicians at Medical Associates, nurses and staff at Hawkeye Care Center, and nurses and staff at Hospice Above and Beyond for taking exceptional care of Oby.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Oby’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
