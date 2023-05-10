DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Herbert L. Helbing, 85, of Dickeyville, WI passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, May 13th at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI; with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Holy Ghost Church Cemetery in Dickeyville, WI. Family & friends may call on Saturday, May 13th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Herbert was born on February 13, 1938 to Anton & Mildred (Wilke) Helbing in Cuba City, WI. He married Carol Klaas on September 5, 1970 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. He worked for many years for Maryville Construction. Herbert has lived in Dickeyville, WI for over 50 years and was a member of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI. He was a participant for many years at the Dubuque Farmer’s Market, dog lover, especially his toy poodles, Tiffy, Tootsie & Trixie, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family & friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Herbert is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol; 2 daughters: Tammy (Dan) Meumann of Albany, IL and Tracy (Jason) Buresh of Ely, IA; 4 grandchildren: Lily Meumann, Austin, Jayce & Trayce Buresh; 4 siblings: Robert (Mary Kay) Helbing of Platteville, WI, John (Helen) Helbing of San Juan Capistrano, CA, Orlin (Judy) Helbing of Janesville, WI and Mary (Alan) Klein of Platteville, WI; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Wayne (Jane) Helbing and a granddaughter, Autumn Buresh. In lieu of plants & flowers a Herbert L. Helbing Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to John Gantanbein for his help during this difficult time and also on many other occasions. A thank you as well to our close neighbors who gave a helping hand whenever requested.
