Diane Rondeau, 70, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sunnycrest Manor. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, where there will be a Funeral Service held at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Rev. Karen Candee will officiate. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Diane was born April 5, 1952 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Edward and Helen (Stevenson) Rondeau. Diane graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and went on to earn her BA in Education from the University of Northern Iowa. Diane was a fourth-grade teacher in Redfield, South Dakota, retiring in 1989.

Diane was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Redfield, SD (where she was active in the Circle and Choir), First Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL, and Summit Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque, where she served on the Christian Education Board and participated in Bible Study.

