Diane Rondeau, 70, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sunnycrest Manor. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, where there will be a Funeral Service held at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Rev. Karen Candee will officiate. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Diane was born April 5, 1952 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Edward and Helen (Stevenson) Rondeau. Diane graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and went on to earn her BA in Education from the University of Northern Iowa. Diane was a fourth-grade teacher in Redfield, South Dakota, retiring in 1989.
Diane was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Redfield, SD (where she was active in the Circle and Choir), First Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL, and Summit Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque, where she served on the Christian Education Board and participated in Bible Study.
Diane enjoyed crafting, including making Christmas ornaments for family members and stained-glass work.
Recommended for you
She enjoyed attending Girl’s Basketball Tournaments with her college friends, playing guitar and singing, and skydiving. While living at Sunnycrest, she served as the Sunnycrest Resident President.
Diane loved her family dearly and treasured the gift of family.
She also had a great love for animals. She had two cats of her own, Pashem and Rachel, who brought her much comfort and love throughout her life.
When she went to visit others, she was thrilled when the dogs and cats would come over to her for some “Lovins”. She also enjoyed it when people brought pet therapy animals into Sunnycrest to visit the residents. Words cannot express the peace and joy they brought into her life.
Those left to cherish Diane’s memory include her siblings, Leon (Candy) Rondeau, of Kokomo, IN, John “Jack” (Julie) Rondeau, of Leander, TX, Joanne VanNatta, of Freeport, IL, Karen (Neil) Candee, of Dubuque, Richard (Kelly) Rondeau, of Ankeny, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.Diane was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Donna Rondeau, Judith Rondeau, and James (Sandra) Rondeau; and her great nephew, Isaac Vanderah.
Diane’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the nurses and staff at Sunnycrest for the wonderful care and camaraderie they provided for Diane these past years. We also want to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Angela G., and Amy D. for their compassionate care with Diane and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.