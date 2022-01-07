John J. Reding, 57, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Dubuque Specialty Care. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 9, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 10, at Church of the Nativity. Msgr. James Miller will officiate. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Centralia. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. John was born April 19, 1964 in Dubuque, the son of John Joseph and Barbara (Schmitt) Reding. He married Cindy Hammerand on June 3, 1989, and together they raised three daughters, Stephanie, Audrey, and Susan. John and Cindy later divorced, but remained on good terms.
John was an avid outdoorsman, and loved hunting and fishing. He was an excellent shot with a bow and arrow, and could always be counted on to find morel mushrooms in the timber. Most weekends in the summer John could be found taking the boat out on the river. He loved making memories with his daughters at the family cabin. John taught his girls many life lessons, and shared his love of astronomy with them, teaching them about space and the stars before they even learned it in school. He liked to have a good time and be social, and looked forward to hosting fireworks parties in his front yard every July 3rd. He loved spending time with his dogs, Slick and Shiba. John was a wonderful listener and a hard worker, and will be sadly missed. John is survived by three daughters, Stephanie (Jeremy Brehm) Reding, of Dubuque, Audrey (Roman Ruiz) Reding of Oakdale, MN, and Susan Reding of Dubuque; his grandson, Bennett Brehm; his siblings, Steve (Mary Jean) Reding, Chris Reding, Tom (Colleen) Reding, and Jennifer (Don) Bloomquist; and many aunts, uncles, and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister-in-law, Cindy (Mills) Reding.
The family would like to thank Allison from Care Initiatives Hospice for her care of John.