GALENA, Ill. — Ronald G. Harris, 73, of Galena, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his niece’s residence in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call after 10 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing, capacity limits, and mask requirements will be encouraged. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, where military honors will be accorded graveside by the VFW and American Legion Post of Galena.
He was born July 27, 1947, in Galena, the son of Albert and Bernice (Holland) Harris. Ron served during Vietnam in the United States Army from November 3, 1966, until his honorable discharge on November 29, 1968.
He worked on the barges in the East Coast, the mines in Wisconsin and Lemfco foundry, Galena, until his retirement in 2012. Ron enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, gardening, going to the casino, and collecting coins and various items. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Ron is survived by his sister, Jean Harris, of Galena; brother, Charles “Duke” Harris, of AZ; sister-in-law, Susan Harris, of Lake Havasu City; three nephews, Chuck (Laura) Harris, Mike (Sonja) Harris and Paul Harris; two nieces, Jodi (Jon) Schoenhardt and Cari (Dan) Hulscher; several great-nieces and nephews; and his aunt, Jane Foecking, of Galena.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jennifer; brother, Floyd; and aunts and uncles.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the doctors, surgeons and nurses of Mercy One Cancer Center, Dubuque, University of Iowa Oncology, the Hospice nurses of Lake Havasu City Hospice, and Jodi (Jon) Schoenhardt.
