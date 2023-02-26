Mary Jane Leppert was born on June, 8 1964 to Lorna Dorothy Meyer and Arthur Nicholas Meyer in Dubuque, IA. Mary left our world on Feb 23rd, 2023.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Mary will be 10:30 am Friday, March 3, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Recommended for you
She attended all grades of school in Dubuque. She welcomed her first child into this world on September 2nd 1985, followed by her 2nd child November 4th 1991. She met the love of her life Ray Leppert in 2001. What started as a simple internet chat, ended up being a forever love. Ray and Mary tied the knot on November 24th, 2010. Where they combined their two families as one.
Mary was the life of the party, the listening ear, loving and compassionate but firm when she needed to be.
Mary is survived by her husband Raymond Leppert. Her mother-in-law Lois Tracy (Mike). Their kids Heather Meyer (Krysta), Joseph Dunne, Adam Leppert, Aundrea Leppert (Brent), and she was mom to so many more. Her two sisters Debra Juno, Diane Kohnen (Douglas), and her oldest brother Ronald Meyer. Nieces and nephews Kari (Joe), Kristi (Dan), Ryan (Devon), Casey (Brandee), Nick, and so many great nieces and nephews! Mary had a special love for all of the grandchildren, they could do no wrong in nana’s eyes, Spirit, Braden, Brendan, Amontae and Liam, Nana’s little best friends.
Mary also leaves behind her furbabies, Jazzie, Harlie, Rosie and Murfie.
Mary is proceeded in death by her parents Lorna and Arthur, father-in-law Raymond Leppert Sr.
Mary spent a majority of her life working in the medical field, and for the last 20 plus years she was at Tri-State Surgery Center, in the business office, where she established so many life long friendships. You could always find her speaking of her grandbabies, memories with her sisters, camping and most recently planning an adventure to Idaho, to watch her daughter get married later this year. She’d never been to Idaho. She was an animal lover, didn’t matter what it was she found a special way to love them. She loved shooting in pool league and made life long friends. She was a beam of light when she entered the room. She will forever be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Dubuque County Humane Society.
A special thank you to all first responders and MercyOne ER staff.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.