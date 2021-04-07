Ann Bauck, 84, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Graveside services were held Tuesday at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Complete information is pending at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque.
