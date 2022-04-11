Margaret M. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Lacoma Golf Club, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
John P. Boland, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Charlene K. Boom, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the church.
Betty J. Budde, Bellevue, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Donna J. Ironside, Monticello, Iowa: Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church, Monticello. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jerry L. Murdock, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, Galena Bible Church. Memorial service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Stanley R. Nauman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Nancy C. Rodas, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the funeral home.
Janice D. Ruggeberg, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa.
Cornelia Sammon, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.