Eugene Howard Kramer, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on October 9, 2021 at home with family at his side.
A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, Dubuque, IA. Family and friends may gather after 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the church until time of service. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Gene was born on May 14, 1936, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Henry and Ethel (Smith) Kramer. He graduated from East Dubuque High School in 1954.
Gene married Beverly Jean (Muntz) Kramer, on June 18, 1955, at Immanuel Church, Dubuque, IA
After high school, Gene began an apprenticeship with the Carpenter’s Union and became a Journeyman Carpenter in 1959. He later went on to start his own construction business. Gene loved his family and friends, and he took great joy in providing his gift of construction to dozens of family and friends over his lifetime. He was always quick with a smile and a hug to let you know he considered you “family”. His love of the outdoors was reflected in his nurturing of wildlife around his property. However, his greatest love was Bev, his wife of 66 years. She was the one who always put a gleam in his eye, and he treasured her the most as they took their decades long journey through life side by side.
Gene is survived by his wife Beverly Jean (Muntz) Kramer, of Dubuque, IA; his children: Kim (Tom) Brandt of Dubuque, IA, Gene (Melissa) Kramer of Ocala FL, and Kurt (Jamie) Kramer of Omaha, NE. Grandchildren Jamie Kramer (son Brenden), Katie (Chris) Kelley (daughter Amelia), Nick Kramer, Jewell Brandt (daughter June), Jason Kramer, Teeya Brandt (children Jozie, Arien), Dominique (William) Powell (children Jayden, Kalayah, Wil’Zaria, Wil’Asia, Wil’Nique, Dakari, William Jr.), Heather Duffy (children Skyler, Taneha, Lavonta), Nicole Duffy (children Brianna, Ahlivia, Raniyah, Jazzlynn) Gene is also survived by his brother Roger (Barb) Kramer and his sister Sue (Jerry) Wiederholt, and sister-in-law Delores Muntz. Finally, he leaves behind beloved dogs Dakota and Luna, and his cat Zafro.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hank and Ethel, brothers Ken, Jim, Dick, Jerry, and sisters Evelyn, Eleanor, and Florence.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ.
The family wishes to thank Hospice Care of Dubuque (especially Buffy, Melanie and Brittany) for all their wonderful care and kindness they gave to Gene.