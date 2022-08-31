FARLEY, Iowa — Gerald C. “Goose” Drees, 77, of Farley, Iowa passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Visitation for Goose will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m., and the Farley American Legion Post #656 services will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial for Goose will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery with Full Military Honors afforded by the Farley American Legion Post #656.
Goose was born May 29, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Vincent H. and Laurina C. (Wagner) Drees Sr. He was a 1963 graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Farley, Iowa. He was a Veteran having served in the United States National Guard. On May 9, 1992, he was united in marriage to Barbara Bell at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa. He worked at Great Plaines Lumber/Farley Building Supply, St. Joseph’s Catholic School as a custodian, and later at Hodge in Dubuque where he retired.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa. Goose was also a member of the Farley American Legion Post #656, where he served as Past Commander, and he was a retired member of the Farley Volunteer Fire Department.
Goose was a loving husband and devoted friend who loved spending time with his family and friends. He fought a courageous battle with Cancer for 22 years. Goose was a very optimistic person, quick witted, and always found the good in everything. He loved listening to Polka Music, was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, and driving his Oliver Tractor, especially in parades.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Barb Drees of Farley; three brothers, Vincent (Doris) Drees Jr. of Freeport, IL, Larry (Margaret) Drees of Dyersville, and Joseph “Chico” (Marilyn) Drees of Farley; one sister, Shirley (Ed) Fett of Peosta; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephen “Ding” (Marilyn) Bell of Dubuque, Janet (Phil) Then of Peosta, Belinda (Stephen) Siglin of Iowa City, Bev (Dave) Jasper of Bernard, Tom Bell, Bill (Jill) Bell, and Becky Bell, all of Farley; three daughters, Wanda, Wendy, and Lynne; and 6 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved dog Spike; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Mildred “Millie” Bell; one nephew, Jeff Bell; and one niece, Sherry Bell.
The family of Goose would like to thank his family, friends, and Medical Staff at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, especially Dr. Hoffmann who all supported him during his fight with Cancer.
