Alice (Sigwarth) Link, age 96, of Dubuque and formerly of Balltown, Iowa, was carried home peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Stonehill Care center with her daughter Carol at her side.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a private family Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Fr. Noah J. Diehm as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Balltown. The Mass will be available to be viewed at www.hskfhcares.com at a later date.
Alice was born on July 27, 1924, in Balltown, daughter of John and Anna (Leick) Sigwarth. She was united in marriage to Sylvester A. Link on January 16, 1945, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Balltown. Their wedding day closed with a wedding dance at Melody Mill in Dubuque, which was attended by 513 people. The large attendance was a treasured memory for Sylvester & Alice. Though starting out with little, they worked hard and found immense happiness in becoming successful farmers. They were blessed with five children.
In 1983, they moved from the farm to Alice’s parents’ home in Balltown. Together they shared 57 wonderful years before Sylvester’s passing on April 29, 2002. Alice moved to Dubuque in 2008, residing at Dubuque Retirement Center, now Eagle Point Place. She was very content with spending her final years at Stonehill Care Center, often commenting, “This is a good place.”
Alice was a proud lifelong supportive member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and Leo High Catholic School in Holy Cross, Iowa. She and Sylvester were thrilled to have all five children attend 12 years of Catholic education in local schools. They were among the founding members of the Leo High Endowment Fund Committee.
Alice and Sylvester loved to dance and enjoyed Square Dancing, with the Circle 2-Step and the Polka among other favorites. Alice was a member of the St. Francis Rosary Society, serving as president in 1975. She was also a member of Catholic Financial Life.
She was an excellent cook known for making the best roast beef! Each spring she baked her delicious rhubarb pie and her grandchildren loved Grandma’s banana bread any time of year! She enjoyed volunteering at the Dubuque Women’s Food Booth at the county fair, baking many a pie to be served there. She also enjoyed crocheting, bowling, and card club gatherings with neighbors & friends. Alice was always eager to attend and support her grandchildren’s interests and performances. The game of euchre, learned during recess in her grade school years, was an activity Alice excelled in and looked forward to right into her mid-nineties! Family members and visitors were often greeted with, “Would you want to play a little cards?”
Those left to cherish Alice’s memory are her daughters, Carol (Ron) LeGrand, of Dubuque, LuAnn (Steve) Small, of Madrid; her sons, Allan (Alice) Link and Loras (Tammy) Link, both of Balltown; her son-in-law, Dave Winn, of Red Bluff, CA; nine grandchildren, Nicole (Jeremy) Borden, of Bettendorf, Scott (Mary Jo) LeGrand, of Cedar Rapids, Kim (Kenny) Nedder, of Pella, Joe (Jessica) Link, of Cedar Rapids, Mike (Jenny) Link, of Asbury, Michelle (Travis) Gavin, of Ankeny, Renee (Dana) Conley, of Bondurant, Sarah (Zach) Little, of Peosta, Melissa Link, of Dubuque; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marina Klein, of Dubuque; and a brother, Louis (Jean) Sigwarth, of Balltown; three sisters-in-law, Kay Link, of Dyersville, Elaine Link, of Dubuque, Mary Link, of Franklin, WI; and her cherished friend, Joanne Steger, of Balltown.
She was welcomed into heaven by her husband; her parents; a daughter, Janet G. Winn; her siblings, Rev. Reynold Sigwarth, Armella (Alvin) Banwarth, Dorothy (Arnold) Klein, Werner (Dolores) Sigwarth, Celestine (Eleanor) Sigwarth, Lucille (Delbert) Link; a brother-in-law, John Klein; and her Godparents, Msgr. Anthony Sigwarth and Sister Stella Marie Leick.
A memorial fund has been established.
Alice’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Stonehill Care Center for providing loving care for Mom these past 7½ years. Gratitude is also expressed to Hospice of Dubuque.
