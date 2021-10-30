MONONA, Iowa — Avis Berns, 90, of Monona, died on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 pm. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is assisting the family.

