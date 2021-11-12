DaLee M. Preston, 85, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, where a funeral service will follow.

Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

