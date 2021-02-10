SAVANNA, Ill. — Belinda Atherton, 70, of Savanna, died on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at home.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where a memorial service will take place at 4 p.m.
SAVANNA, Ill. — Belinda Atherton, 70, of Savanna, died on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at home.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where a memorial service will take place at 4 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.