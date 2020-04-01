ELDORADO, Iowa — Larry Wayne Ishman, 77, of Eldorado, Iowa, entered into heaven on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Larry was born December 5, 1942, in West Union, Iowa, the son of Clarence “Bud” and LaVon Ishman. Larry met the love of his life, Madalen, and was united in marriage in West Union, Iowa, on August 5, 1962. He worked for many years for Wonder Bread, as a route salesman and later became a plant manager. Larry also worked at Pharmaceutical Innovators, repairing pill counting machines. He worked hard, and was proud to do so. Larry and Madalen traveled across the country fixing the pill machines. Larry loved camping, cars, fishing, working on lawn mower motors and bicycles, eating muffins, loving cats and dogs, and his family. He will be dearly missed.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Madalen; children, Penni Jo (Steve) Kubik, Shelli Sharnal (Chris) Kruger, Rick Allen (Teena) Ishman; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with a special arrival soon on the way; sixteen step-grandchildren; a brother, Ron (Elaine) Ishman; sister, Kathy (Steve) Young.
Larry was preceded in death by parents, “Bud” and LaVon.
The Ishman family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for the special love and care they gave Larry, and the kind loving nurses at Maple Crest nursing home.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union, Iowa, is assisting the family.